Mike in the Night E491 , France Revolution, World Hunger Soring, Next Pandemic Is Ready

‘Democracy is broken’: French public divided on pensions and protests

More than a million protesters took to the streets in France on Thursday after Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through legislation to raise the minimum pension age last week.

The government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote on Monday after invoking article 49.3 of the constitution to bypass parliament for the bill.

There have been weeks of strikes and protests against the proposals to reform France’s retirement system, culminating in outbreaks of violence in some cities during Thursday’s national day of action.

Here, seven people in France share their views on pension reform and the protests.

‘I’m not averse to changing the system’

“The system is fed by the working population. If the retired population increases and the working population does not keep up, this will pose some problems. I’m not averse to changing the system but it should have been done with more consultation.

“The reforms are not fair to people who have physically demanding jobs and women who may take time off work for parenting and will now have to work for longer. It is also unfair for people who started to work at an early age – why should people who started work at 18 not be able to retire at 61?

“I attended a protest earlier this month. It was really relaxed and merry. There was no hint of adversity. There were people from industry, office jobs, firefighters and teaching staff. It was quite diverse.” Remy, 47, teacher, Bordeaux