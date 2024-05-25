Sen. Ron Johnson on Biden Crime Family: Signs of Corruption buried since 2013

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Signs of Corruption - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) explains why he isn’t surprised to learn the FBI gathered evidence during the 2016 election of then-Vice President Joe Biden meeting with Hunter’s Chinese business associates during an official government trip. “My guess is we’ll keep seeing evidence mount against the Biden crime family,” he says.
