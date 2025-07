[Jan 19, 2016] If we're on a spinning, heliocentric globe, we can NOT take the Bible literally anymore! (30.6K views on YouTube)

This is a segment of the first live seminar I've done on the subject of the Flat Earth. In this segment, I point out the stark reality of the serious problems we'll have taking the Bible literally if the earth is not stationary, flat and under a dome. The stars can't be what we've been taught either, if we take the Bible literally. These are just a FEW of the weighty issues facing those of us who claim the Bible as our source for truth and who claim to take and use it with a literal interpretation of what is written.Here is the link for The Principle Movie: http://www.theprinciplemovie.com/ NOTE: I changed the title because a select sub-group of the FE community were having an absolute conniption about some of the MINOR details in the previous title and as a result were totally missing the whole point of this discussion.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology