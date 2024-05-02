© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First News Jesse Kelly | The States' Abusive Relationship With The Feds: West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey is one of the few challenging the federal government's abuse of authority over the states. From Title IX changes to the enforcement of preferred pronouns in the military, Morrisey is taking the Feds to court for a dozen different reasons.
Morrisey looks to keep up the legal battle before taking on a gubernatorial race later this year.