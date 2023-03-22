© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moderna CEO tells Sen. Rand Paul that they paid the NIH $400M in royalties last year.
Note Bernie Saunders' expression sitting to the right - he looks like he'd like to call a recess and hide under the table.
https://truthsocial.com/users/SpicyCuban17/statuses/110067743587113355