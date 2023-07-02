How to Break Free from Any Addiction

In this answer to a viewer's question, "letting go" author Guy Finley explains that liberation from any addiction begins with seeing the dual nature of the divided mind that claims to not want the pain of the addiction, while at the same time being attracted to the sensations that come with getting the next fix.

Join us every week for FREE ONLINE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 7pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time -when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/light

Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.



