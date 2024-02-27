🚨Arrest in Tucker Carlson Assassination Try: Ukrainian Intelligence Hired Russian ‘Hitman’ to Murder Journalist

A native of Podolsk, recruited by the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, was detained for attempting to assassinate Tucker Carlson.





The detainee, on the instructions of his handlers, planned to plant a homemade explosive device under the car in which the journalist was traveling during a trip to Moscow.





But the plan failed to come true - the man was detained by security forces at the preparation stage. It was established that he was recruited by employees of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in November last year, and was promised $4,000 for a successfully completed task.

A criminal case was opened against him for preparing a terrorist attack, and he confessed.

Terror plot in Moscow: A bomb plot to silence Tucker Carlson amidst his bold Putin interview trip is foiled. Behind this chilling endeavour? Ukrainian intelligence implicated, yet whispers of a deeper plot thicken.

Who truly fears good ol’ fashioned fact-finding journalism and Carlson's revelations?

Russian counter-terrorist forces have foiled a terrorist attack in Moscow, which had been planned, directed and financed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The terrorist cell was operated by “Ukrainian handlers” in order to carry out an attack on American journalist Tucker Carlson during his visit to Moscow. The terrorist confessed to the plot and gave details on it. He was provided with IED (improvised explosive device) for the attack. The plan was to target Tucker Carlson’s vehicle in the Four Seasons hotel underground parking lot.



https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/02/26/russian-man-recruited-by-ukraine-intelligence-arrested-over-terror-plot-to-kill-tucker-carlson/