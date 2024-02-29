Dr. Joel Wallach - The Calcium Debate: To Supplement or Not to Supplement? DailyWithDoc 2/28/24

Dr. Wallach today explained to the audience role which Calcium plays in our bodies and it makes up the greatest part of our bone structure.





Dr. Wallach explained how Mike (The Stinger) Glenn was helped and how he put Theo Ratliff in touch with Dr. Wallach who was helped to get his body restored to health so that he could get his contract back, andget back on the court.





Dr. Wallach explained that Osteoporosis is a nutritional deficiency especially Calcium.





Dr. Wallach gave additional explanations on;

Lymphomas,

Bone Spurs,

Charcot Marie Tooth,

Muscular Dystrophy,

Alzheimer’s Disease,

Frontotemporal Dementia,

Parkinson’s Disease,

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy

