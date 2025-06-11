BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Morning Manna - June 11, 2025 - Proverbs 3:13-18 - Happy Is The Man That Finds Wisdom
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1047 followers
12 views • 3 months ago

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick and Doc celebrate the unmatched blessing of gaining godly wisdom. Drawing from Proverbs 3:13–18, the discussion highlights that wisdom is not only valuable but life-giving — described as more precious than rubies, better than silver and gold, and as a tree of life to those who lay hold of her. The teaching emphasizes that wisdom is not mere intellect, but divine insight that brings length of days, riches, honor, pleasantness, peace, and eternal reward. These verses challenge us to pursue wisdom above worldly gain and to delight in her paths, knowing that all who embrace her are blessed. This message offers a hopeful and invigorating call to build your life on what truly lasts — the wisdom that flows from God Himself.

Keywords
wisdomlifepeaceblessingtreerewardjoyhonorpursuitrichesrickwilesmorningmanna
