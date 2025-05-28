BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Dopamine Revolution Podcast - "History of BAD Medicine"
Dial it back 120 years folks, to the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, when the AMA and FDA SHUT DOWN all natural remedies and indigenous cures for disease and disorder in America. Medical colleges would never study nutrition again. All medicine must be made with CHEMICALS in a LAB and only treat the symptoms of illness. The sick care industrial complex began and still runs today. Listen to this historical nonfiction recount of the truth about bad medicine. 

Check out the new book based on the Podcast topics: "The Dopamine Revolution" on Amazon in paperback or Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520

vaccinesbad medicinefdaholistic medicineamadopamine revolutionsean david cohenleaky brain syndromehistory medicine
