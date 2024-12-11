BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I've Travelled inside Syria-- Deposing Assad is a Mixed Bag
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 6 months ago

Bashir Assad's government in Syria fell after a prolonged stay for the dictator. There's no doubt that Assad was a butcher, killing so many of his people, as well as having a vile Secret Service that kept him in power, the fact is that he protected religious minority is who now are literally going to be on the chopping block with the Al Quaeda affiliated rebels, having taken over the power structures of the government.. Here is the perspective from somebody who's actually traveled within the country. #assad #syria

Keywords
terrorismevilchristianssyriasecret servicedamascusmukhabaratbashir assadalcirasyria travelssyrian secret servicedruze
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy