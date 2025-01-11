BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump, Obama and the Coming New World Order-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 10 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
132 views • 5 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the world is preparing itself for some fairly extensive realignment, with president-elect Donald Trump stoking the fires of change. Did you know that there is a map that was created in 1942, called ‘The New World Moral Order’ map, and it’s based on statements made by then-president FDR. Statements like creating a New World Order after WWII came to a conclusion. And ever since that time, the world has been on an ever-narrowing collision course with the New World Order that’ll be led by Antichrist. Not only that, Trump was spotted chatting up New World Order poster boy Obama at Jimmy Carter’s funeral, remarking afterward what a great time he had talking with the ‘Leave The World Behind’ creator. Christian, deception is everywhere as Jesus warns it will be, and you’ll need to stay sharp in the confusion and chaos that Trump will bring in 2025. Irony will abound, and it’ll be exactly what you’re not expecting. On this episode, we bring you everything you need to know about where we are on the end times timeline.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy