This is HOW Israel's Occupation has Stripped Palestinians of their Land over Decades - Shown at the World Court
31 views • 02/21/2024

This is how Israel's occupation has stripped Palestinians of their land over decades.

◾️Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki showed these five maps at the World Court - in an historic case against Israel's occupation.

Adding;

Over 700,000 Palestinians in Gaza Strip face starvation, enclave's gov't media office states

The office said on Telegram that "the famine in areas of the Gaza Strip, where 2.4 million people live, is worsening day after day."

"The issue is particularly acute in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates, which portends the occurrence of a global humanitarian catastrophe that could result in the death of a large number of people - 700,000 Palestinian citizens who still live in the said two areas," the office said.

The office, on behalf of the Palestinian enclave's authorities, also demanded that Israel and the international community "lift the siege of the Gaza Strip" and allow "the arrival of 10,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid over the next two days, before a humanitarian catastrophe occurs," the message said.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
