KILL SHOT



🚨SMOKING GUN IN JFK FILES 👀



CIA tried to coverup the connection between alleged JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and his killer Jack Ruby, who claimed he was injected in prison by a shot of cancer cells, that Oswald just so happened to be working on with the CIA in New Orleans, to assassinate Fidel Castro.



On May 6, 1964, Assistant FBI Director Alan Belmont was interviewed, and on page 27 of a 473 page report, he was asked about this connection.



Where are the other pages to this report? Was this question ever answered? (Link to document in first comment)



We explored this subject in our film Kill Shot and discovered not only was there a completely separate CIA bioweapon program Lee Harvey Oswald was employed in prior to the JFK assassination, but they weaponized SV40 in this project, to cause cancer-on-demand in enemies, and it ended up in the covid-19 vaccinations!



Was Jack Ruby indeed killed by this weapon, like he told Dallas Deputy Sheriff Al Maddox? And has this CIA cancer weapon been used other times also?



Watch the untold story of Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby in this video 👆👆

