Why Israel Used 80 Bombs to Assassinate Nasrallah.

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait join over 1.5 million mourners at the martyrdom procession of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and visit his burial site in Beirut, Lebanon; while discussing his history as the most successful enemy of Zionism in the region, and his current status as the first global Icon of Liberation in the 21st century.
Filmed on 23/2/2025
Producer: Hadi Hotait
