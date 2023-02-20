BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PSEC - 2023 - Al's Geek Lab & Dave Kelso | Technology - Past Present Future | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • 02/20/2023

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Al's Geek Lab & Dave Kelso | Technology - Past Present Future" -- Dave Kelso has a conversation with Alistair Ross, about technology: where we've been, where we are and where we might be heading. Starting with the humble beginnings of the online world, concerns about the present and how technology might be harnessed to create a better future.


Alistair Ross is the creator of the documentary "BACK TO THE BBS: THE RETURN TO BEING ONLINE", he is the Sysop of Al's Geek Lab BBS, as well as a content creator on the Al's Geek Lab channel. All of which is available on --


YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/alsgeeklab?sub_confirmation=1

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@alsgeeklab:f?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

Website: https://alsgeeklab.com

BBS: https://alsgeeklab.com/bbs/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/alsgeeklab

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alsgeeklab

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alsgeeklab

Patreon: https://patreon.com/alsgeeklab

Ko-Fi: https://www.ko-fi.com/alsgeeklab



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Alistair Ross, CC / Fair Use: Lotek, Digital Droo & VisciousAloisius, ASDF, Jogeir Liljedahl, Misc

Hashtags: #bbs #technology #internet #history #future

Metatags Space Separated: bbs technology internet history future

Metatags Comma Separated: bbs, technology, internet, history, future



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iioDzlOmRXIS/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---Al%27s-Geek-Lab---Dave-Kelso---Technology---Past-Present-Future---432hz--hd-720p-:a?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2a64bg-psec-2023-als-geek-lab-and-dave-kelso-technology-past-present-future-432hz-.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Ewt0MHV

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2e26f8ea-ac9e-45ea-87f7-756d8dc06354

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/EFxYPZ3g4nCTyxQ

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=13fffe65aaec512d81eb36f4049d767bbcb1804a29ab08d604dbfb56ece7aeb6&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On Roxycast: https://roxycast.com/post/123343_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
technologyhistoryinternetfuturebbs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy