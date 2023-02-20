PSEC - 2023 - Al's Geek Lab & Dave Kelso | Technology - Past Present Future | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Al's Geek Lab & Dave Kelso | Technology - Past Present Future" -- Dave Kelso has a conversation with Alistair Ross, about technology: where we've been, where we are and where we might be heading. Starting with the humble beginnings of the online world, concerns about the present and how technology might be harnessed to create a better future.





Alistair Ross is the creator of the documentary "BACK TO THE BBS: THE RETURN TO BEING ONLINE", he is the Sysop of Al's Geek Lab BBS, as well as a content creator on the Al's Geek Lab channel. All of which is available on --





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Alistair Ross

