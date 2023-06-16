NIGHT SHADOWS 06152023 -- The Bear is Fully Awake and the Insanity of the West is on Full Display

OK folks, it appears that Russia has decided it can no longer deal in any way, shape or manner with the West and has, it appears, used a possible nuclear missile in Ukraine. Putin has said this is it - they are now going to take all of Ukraine, and if NATO interferes, they will destroy the EU as well, and as a side note, he included the USA. If you keep poking a bear, it will rise up and bite you - so it appears the bear is fully awake, very angry and has decided to attack and destroy. The insanity of the West is now on full display. Tune in tonight on Night Shadows for a full update...





