Rybar Live: Special military operation, June 6
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«It is also necessary to deal with the primary sources of the threat, in particular NATO radio and unmanned aerial vehicles, which carry out targeting and guidance and provide important intelligence to the enemy»