12/19/23 WEF/Poland/NATO Tusk, ASPIRE: 6G Electrified Roads, "Security Entitlement" Asset Seizure

12/19/23 Today, as Iceland experiences an incredible volcanic eruption, humans are told we expel too much CO2! Meanwhile, Cartel Babylon installs corrupt WEFer Donald Tusk as PM, set to put Poland on war-footing with Russia and force the inclusion of Ukraine into NATO. Meanwhile, Desantis ushering in 6G electrified highway in Florida- the real infrastructure billions spending plan and David Webb warns that the Uniform Commercial Code has been doctored in all 50 states to insure the "security entitlement" will allow the uber elite secured creditors to seize all real assets when the dollar collapses. Not cheery, but We, the People, have God's Armor and The Holy Spirit embracing us in these Holy Days! Merry Christmas Humanity!





Volcano erupts in Iceland:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/iceland-volcano-erupts-after-weeks-quake-activity-2023-12-18/





UN funded study says Humans breathe out too much carbon!!

https://nypost.com/2023/12/19/news/humans-may-be-fueling-global-warming-by-breathing-new-study/





250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party- the beginning of the American Revolution!

https://www.bostonherald.com/2023/12/16/boston-tea-party-comes-back-to-life-with-thousands-celebrating-250th-anniversary/





New Year's Resolution 2024: Get Active!





https://www.precinctstrategy.com/

https://lindelloffensefund.org/the-plan/





ACT Now to support the DEFUND ACT- USA OUT of UN & WHO:

2 sites For easy access to email and call every Rep and Senator:

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exit-the-united-nations-and-the-who

Please support the work of James Roguski!

https://preventgenocide2030.org/





Call the House and Senate: 202-225-3121, 202-224-3121

https://billblasterapp.org/





FL Electrified Roads Roll Out:

https://www.sltrib.com/renewable-energy/2023/02/11/ev-charging-freeway-speeds-usus/

https://www.the-sun.com/motors/9886069/





Watch: The Great Taking, by David Webb

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-great-taking-film-premiere/great-taking-film-premiere-event/

Download a PDF of Webb's book for free:

https://thegreattaking.com/





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Tusk

https://www.dw.com/en/donald-tusks-elephant-in-the-room/a-46168594

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/09/donald-tusk-re-elected-as-european-council-president-despite-polish-opposition

https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2023/10/11/why-the-polish-election-campaign-has-been-so-vicious





https://wentworthreport.com/2022/03/28/how-one-ukrainian-billionaire-funded-hunter-biden-president-volodymyr-zelensky-and-the-neo-nazi-azov-battalion/





