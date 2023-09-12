© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
WE will NEVER FORGET. Tulsi Gabbard.
Why isn't Biden here in NYC at Ground Zero? Perhaps because he wants the American people to “move past” or forget about this attack, who carried it out & why. They’d rather us focus on new, bigger, more lucrative wars. But we are not sheep. We will #NeverForget