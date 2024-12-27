US citizen convicted of collecting Russian genetic data for Pentagon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US citizen convicted in Russia of collecting Russian genetic data for Pentagon
American Gene Spector, sentenced to 15 years for espionage, collected medical data to create a genetic screening system for the Russian population in the United States, the FSB reported.
In addition to the long term, Spector was also sentenced to a fine of 14,116,805 rubles 55 kopecks.
Gene Spector- CIA has some really sick sense of humor.