RED ALERT! US Launches ICBM, RUSSIA Preps Satan Missile, North Korea LARGEST Nuclear Display EVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Suzie Etc. is a freelance research investigative journalist reporter Vlogger and can be found on the following social media websites:Rumble- https://rumble.com/c/c-946003
BitChute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3XyN4ijBCuBZ/
Brighteon- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzieetc
RoxyTube- https://www.roxytube.com/@SuzieEtc
NEW Channels!!
Truth Social- https://truthsocial.com/@SuzieEtc
*TELEGRAM- https://t.me/SuzieEtcIntel *(for all the important info that can't be uploaded to the other video platforms. Like photos, gifs, graphics, pdf, doc and other files) and also CHAT! My newest Channel, will be adding super cool perks like drawings, giveaways, and maybe raffles, once the Channel grows to a sufficient amount of subscribers to support it. :)