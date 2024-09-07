BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIz Crokin Exposes Elon Musk on his own Platform/X! 9/6/24
PROMOGIRL07
224 views • 8 months ago

I was up after 11PM and saw LC posting about Elon Musk 4 min after she posted. I went live on FB because I was going to make a video, I edited this and dedicated the entire video (mostly) to Liz Crokins work. It is all now gone since she went to WAR to the owner and one of the most known men in the whole world . I do not disagree with anything she says. I am not a fan of Neuralink  nor Satan. And I think her work is legitimate. 

One day every knee will bow to the real true and living God and every one will have their place in eternity for what they have done and who they lived for. You can't live like HELL and expect to go to heaven. And you can run but you won't be able to hide in the very end! Because God sees and has an account of everything that has been done on this earth.

I did edit this and learned from Truth Social, that Liz DEACTIVATED her X Account. I revised my title and the end of my vid, I thought she was taken down, but she did it *before they did* In all reality..
elon musktrafficingliz crokin
