Cold Dreams (1995, PC)

Cold Dreams is an action-adventure developed and published by Hungarian company Immortality Production. It was later also published by German company art & play.

The game takes place on a remote red planet called Swandah. It has a vast underground maze of abandoned caverns which are roamed by dragons and other monsters. Many knights of the galaxy have tried to unravel the mysteries of the maze, but failed. Now you give it a try.

The game is divided into stages. You simply need to find your way to the exit. You can jump, run and use items stored your inventory, like protection from lightning or health restore. Keys are used automatically if you have them. A special item is the robot. You can deploy the robot once you find it, then make it wait, follow you or control it directly. The robot has its own type of weapon and can also you health upgrades. It can fly and is smaller than you, so it can reach place where you can't go and activate switches, open doors or take care of enemies. However, the robot cannot pass certain energy barriers which can ass in return. You have five types of weapons on your own, each with limited ammo.