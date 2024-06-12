Why Do Children Ask 'Daddy, Where Are You?'

This powerful script is centered around a poignant Father's Day message that explores the role and responsibilities of fathers, both from a biblical perspective and through personal stories. The speaker reflects on Adam, the first father in the Bible, and the consequences of his actions which led humanity into sin. This parallels with a modern-day call for fathers to be present, supportive, and responsible family leaders. The script includes moving testimonies from individuals about their relationships with their fathers, highlighting experiences of neglect, longing, and ultimate reconciliation, as well as stories of unwavering paternal support. The speaker challenges fathers to step up, be examples, and support their children through love, respect, and presence, emphasizing that true fatherhood extends far beyond mere financial support.



00:00 Introduction and Opening Remarks

03:35 The Story of Adam and Eve

04:34 The Serpent's Deception

06:05 The Fall of Man

10:49 God's Confrontation with Adam and Eve

14:54 Reflections on Fatherhood

15:37 Father's Day Message

18:40 The Role of a Father

22:47 Responsibilities of Fatherhood

23:39 Leadership in the Home

35:46 A Father's Role in Teaching Respect

38:43 The Importance of a Father's Presence

42:08 A Personal Testimony of Fatherlessness

47:27 The Impact of Absent Fathers

01:01:57 A Story of a Supportive Father

01:08:02 Reflections on Fatherhood

