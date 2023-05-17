Never Ending Investigations Are to Keep Trump Out of White House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Durham Report Confirmed DOJ Weaponized Against Trump. Trump Has Been Abused by DOJ Since Day He Descended the Escalator! While Clinton and Biden Received a Pass, DOJ Focused on Trump. No Other President Has Been Treated Like Trump by the DOJ.
To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics, Please donate via our PayPal Link:
https://www.crouere.net/donate
Your contributions are gratefully accepted!
Our Sponsor - Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com
718-869-9020.
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politcalnews #politicalcommentary #usanewstoday #biden #DOJ #trump