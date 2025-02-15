© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He Came to Set the Captives Free: Discipline Within (Chapter 7)
Hebrews 11:36-37 KJV
[36] and others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment: [37] they were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented;
#witchcraft #faith #werewolves #zombie #vampire #devil #Jesus