Hymn: 'Tis Midnight And On Olive's Brow, 20231104

Hymn: 'Tis Midnight And On Olive's Brow

1 ’Tis midnight, and on Olive’s brow the star is dimmed that lately shone; ’tis midnight; in the garden now the suff'ring Savior prays alone.

2 ’Tis midnight, and, from all removed, Emmanuel wrestles lone with fears: e’en the disciple that He loved heeds not his Master’s grief and tears.

3 ’Tis midnight, and, for others’ guilt, the Man of Sorrows weeps in blood; yet He that hath in anguish knelt is not forsaken by His God.

4 ’Tis midnight; and from heav'nly plains is borne the song that angels know; unheard by mortals are the strains that sweetly soothe the Savior’s woe. Amen!

Source: Psalms and Hymns to the Living God #274

