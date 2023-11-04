Hymn: 'Tis Midnight And On Olive's Brow, 20231104

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hymn: 'Tis Midnight And On Olive's Brow
1 ’Tis midnight, and on Olive’s brow the star is dimmed that lately shone; ’tis midnight; in the garden now the suff'ring Savior prays alone.
2 ’Tis midnight, and, from all removed, Emmanuel wrestles lone with fears: e’en the disciple that He loved heeds not his Master’s grief and tears.
3 ’Tis midnight, and, for others’ guilt, the Man of Sorrows weeps in blood; yet He that hath in anguish knelt is not forsaken by His God.
4 ’Tis midnight; and from heav'nly plains is borne the song that angels know; unheard by mortals are the strains that sweetly soothe the Savior’s woe. Amen!
Source: Psalms and Hymns to the Living God #274
You are cordially invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person at First Century Gospel Church in Vienna, VA (address below) or via Skype link:
To join us live in the worship Service, please, click on the link:https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3
Thank you, with spiritual, physical, and holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!
FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:
Every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.
On Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM.
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and
https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]