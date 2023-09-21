Ukrainian Mobilization Beatings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ever wonder what happens with those kidnapped by the Zelensky regime goons off the street? Between being kidnapped and finding themselves in the NATO-sponsored meat grinder they go through this...
Just remember libtards: if you support "Ukraine (Zelesnky regime) you support this...
Source @R&U Videos