Thousands of Near-Death Experiences Confirm Life After Death - John Burke
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
9 months ago


Former pastor and international speaker, John Burke is an expert on the subject of near-death experiences. He is the author of Imagine Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Promises and the Exhilarating Future That Awaits You and Imagine The God of Heaven: Near-Death Experiences, God’s Revelation, and The Love You’ve Always Wanted. He talks about commonalities he frequently sees in stories from those who have survived near-death experiences. John has studied more than 3,500 near-death experience cases and gives valuable information confirming that there is life after death according to scripture, and shares insight on what heaven might be like based on a multitude of testimonies from those who have seen it.



TAKEAWAYS


People tend to feel tremendous peace when they die and don’t want to return to Earth


Testimonies from those who have had near-death experiences claim that everyone in heaven is around 30 years of age


People often say they leave their bodies when they are temporarily pronounced dead


John began reading about near-death experiences in a book when his own father was dying of cancer



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Imagine the God of Heaven book: https://amzn.to/3yGTMiQ


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOHN BURKE

Website: https://imagineheaven.net/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnburkeofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnburkeofficial/


🔗 CONNECT WITH IMAGINE HEAVEN

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imagineheavenbook


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

cancerheavendreamslifepastorspeakernear deathtina griffincounter culture mom showgods revelationjohn burke
