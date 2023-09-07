ThThe truth about parasites, viruses and electro-magnetic frequency devices with Amandha Vollmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with well-respected
Naturopathic doctor Amandha Vollmer (https://yumnaturals.store/) on a range of
health topics and hidden truths. We discuss her beliefs about parasites,
viruses, detoxifying from heavy metals along with how electro-magnetic pulses
are being deployed for good or harmful purposes including healing frequencies,
climate warfare and directed mind control. She reviews some ways to become a
healthy and sovereign person, withdrawal consent from those who have weaponized
healthcare and also some tips for healing and detox.