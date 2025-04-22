Seventh Day Adventists Betrayed By Shawn Boonstra, Clifford Goldstein. Refuse To ID Catholic Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shawn Boonstra & Clifford Goldstein Betray Seventh-Day Adventists. Refusing to ID the Catholic Church as Beast and Harlot of Revelation. Bible Prophecy in the Sabbath School Lesson.
Separating From The SDA General Conference: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2vNvOq1fR_pqSV-7Tx9Abz&si=9CB8a-QW-VfxIVh7
The Jesuit Infiltration Of Protestantism: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0PO1Gky6MNqFe38uVwy6tF&si=YudKfsMx4oIuUvIp
Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsaAKxwt4D8&t=52s
What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-9mpG6-szY
The First Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0dC6x6KufRWkoSTJmZObTK&si=jrahLxUtHGhW5ucx
The Second Angel's Message: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm23BUPm1uVYWsTyp_cw6NR2
The Third Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3mWSlOLgsGRmeK-jS1GbHd&si=CDaGrTaqUYnYjdba
#SDA
#SDADoctrine
#Adventist
#SabbathSchool
#SabbathSchoolLesson
#ShawnBoonstra
#CliffordGoldstein
#Revelation
#BibleProphecy
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Venmo:
https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please send mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541