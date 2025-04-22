BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Seventh Day Adventists Betrayed By Shawn Boonstra, Clifford Goldstein. Refuse To ID Catholic Church
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
4 months ago

Shawn Boonstra & Clifford Goldstein Betray Seventh-Day Adventists. Refusing to ID the Catholic Church as Beast and Harlot of Revelation. Bible Prophecy in the Sabbath School Lesson.


Separating From The SDA General Conference: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2vNvOq1fR_pqSV-7Tx9Abz&si=9CB8a-QW-VfxIVh7


The Jesuit Infiltration Of Protestantism: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0PO1Gky6MNqFe38uVwy6tF&si=YudKfsMx4oIuUvIp


Trump To Sign Law Against Seventh Day Adventists. Trump Holds Catholic Mass In White House w Staff. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsaAKxwt4D8&t=52s


What is the Mark of The Beast? Bible Prophecy In Revelation. The Seal of God. Bible Explains Itself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-9mpG6-szY


The First Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0dC6x6KufRWkoSTJmZObTK&si=jrahLxUtHGhW5ucx


The Second Angel's Message: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm23BUPm1uVYWsTyp_cw6NR2


The Third Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3mWSlOLgsGRmeK-jS1GbHd&si=CDaGrTaqUYnYjdba


#SDA

#SDADoctrine

#Adventist

#SabbathSchool

#SabbathSchoolLesson

#ShawnBoonstra

#CliffordGoldstein

#Revelation

#BibleProphecy


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

mark of the beastrevelationcatholic churchseventh day adventistimage of the beastthe great controversyted wilsonsda apostasyharlot of revelationsabbath school lessonsabbath schoolshawn boonstraclifford goldsteinadventist sabbath school lessonthe great hopebeast of revelation 13
