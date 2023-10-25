THE ILLUMINATI-EDITED VERSION-1967-MYRON FAGAN

THIS AUDIO WILL HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THE TIMES WE ARE LIVING IN NOW !!!

I FIRST POSTED THIS ON MY NOW DEFUNCT YOUTUBE CHANNEL..mannalinsky~john_mark

I FIRST HEARD ABOUT THE ILLUMINATI FROM THE SON A RICH OIL MAN WHOSE DAD WAS A 33RD DEGREE MASON. THIS HAPPENED IN 1971, WHEN I FIRST RECEIVED CHRIST AT THE AGE OF 19.

THE OIL MAN'S SON HAD BECOME A CHRISTIAN IN 1959, IT WAS HE WHO LED ME TO CHRIST. HE ALSO DISTRIBUTED A SMALL NEWSPAPER, CALLED THE BEACON HERALD THAT EXPOSED THE ILLUMINATI CONSPIRACY. I FIRST HEARD THIS AUDIO IN HIS HOME,IN 1971. mannalinsky~john_mark

Recorded in 1967 by Myron Fagan (1887-1972) Jewish American who became a famous Broadway Playwrite.

THE LATE MYRON C. FAGAN WAS THE MAN WHO WAS MOST RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFYING AND EXPOSING, (WHAT HE CALLED) THE JEWISH MASONSIC ILLUMINATI TO, THE AMERICAN PUBLIC. FAGAN SAID, THE SUPER RICH JEWISH MEN WHO RUN IT HAVE LITTLE IN COMMON WITH THEIR LESSER BRETHREN,WHO THEY WILL GLADLY SACRIFICE FOR THEIR CAUSE, IF NEED BE. NO ONE CAN SAY HE WAS ANTISEMETIC BECAUSE HE HIMSELF WAS ALSO JEWISH.

DOES ZION BELONG TO YHWH OR TO THE ILLUMINATI ?

I GUESS THEY’LL FIND OUT. BUT I HAVE A STRANGE FEELING THAT JESUS IS GOING TO PAY ONE LAST VISIT, TO THE MONEY CHANGERS WHEN HE COMES AGAIN TO EXECUTE VENGEANCE ON THEM THAT KNOW NOT GOD, AND OBEY NOT HIS GOSPEL.



PROOF OF THE ILLUMINATI

The society of the Illuminati was founded in Bavaria in the 1770s, operating covertly within the unknowing veil of honest Masonry. The Illuminati’s goals were the overthrow of all government and religion, by any means at their disposal. Their methods included theft, embezzlement, murder, and assassination. Deceit, secrecy, and subterfuge were their common tools. Linked with the Jacobians in Paris, and appearing in numerous countries under the cover of other secret societies, the Illuminati formented the terrors of the French revolution and other overthrow of the Swiss Republic, causing destruction and death across Europe. The sect was uncovered and outlawed in 1790, which only drove it to greater secrecy. The poison of the Illuminati was announced and decried by the French Jesuit Abbe Barruel and the eminent English scientist Doctor Robison. These two men, so different in character, politics, and religion, had reached the same conclusion about the evils and effects of Illuminism. For their efforts, both were defamed and ridiculed, their characters questioned.

Seth Payson’s Proof of the Illuminati draws from Barruel, Robison, and an array of other sources to show that rather than being stamped out, the Illuminati’s pernicious influence was actively spreading its noxious decay.





