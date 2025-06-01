DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 8

Examining the 'devil' G1228 in the Gospels.

In Episode 7, we began our deep dive into the term “devil” (G1228 – diabolos) by first examining its four Old Testament occurrences (translated from Hebrew words like shêdîm and sa‘îr), found in Leviticus 17:7, Deuteronomy 32:17, 2Chronicles 11:15, and Psalm 106:37. These verses reveal that “devils” in the OT refer not to a literal being, but to idols, demons, and false gods—objects of corrupt worship, often associated with blood sacrifices, goat idols, and foreign nations. There is no trace of a fallen angel or supernatural Satan here—only apostasy and idolatry.

We then addressed the King of Tyre in Ezekiel 28 and “Lucifer” in Isaiah 14, two passages often twisted into support for a devil doctrine. But both are clearly describing human rulers—the proud kings of Tyre and Babylon—who exalted themselves as gods but were judged and brought low. The fall “from heaven” is symbolic of political downfall and humiliation, not the biography of a fallen angel.

Finally, we began the New Testament portion with Matthew 4:1–11, where Jesus is tempted in the wilderness by “the devil.” This was shown not as an encounter with a red-horned spirit, but as a symbolic confrontation with the adversarial voices of the religious elite—Pharisees, Sadducees, and Herodians—who would later challenge Him with these same temptations: to prove Himself, to misuse Scripture, and to pursue power by compromising truth. Jesus resists each with Scripture, modeling obedience and discernment.





