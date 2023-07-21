Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
▪️Russian troops continue to launch massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.
In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck a location of AFU units on the territory of a children's camp.
▪️Military targets in the Mykolaiv region were again subjected to massive attacks.
Fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the AFU were destroyed in the regional capital.
▪️Russian forces continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa and nearby settlements.
Port infrastructure, air defense positioning areas and ammunition depots were hit.
▪️AFU continued to use drones to attack the Crimean Peninsula.
Two vehicles were neutralized near Hvardeyske, but in Rozdolne, a drone arrival resulted in the death of a teenage girl.
▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut's defense, AFU managed to advance near the village of Yagidne.
Russian troops are striking at the enemy, preventing him from gaining a foothold in this area.
▪️Near Vuhledar, AFU attempted an attack near the forest belt north of Nikolske.
Russian troops inflicted a fire attack on the advancing enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original positions with losses.
▪️On the Vremivka section, the AFU continue to unsuccessfully storm the defenses near Staromayorske and Urozhayne.
In turn, Russian units launched a counterattack in the direction of Novodorovka.
Source @rybar