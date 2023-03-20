The Digital Euro is Coming... and it's Pure Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Digital Euro is Coming... and it's Pure TyrannyEuropean CBDC. Presentation: November 8, 2022
The slow roll of tyranny is marching forward, as Christine Lagarde recently gave this speech, talking about the new legislative framework for a digital euro. This is the euro's central bank digital currency. It is going to be their version of a CBDC and, many central banks all around the world are either researching, trial/pilot testing a CBDC right now. Because like I always say, a central bank digital currency is a tyrant's wet dream. There is nothing that will give a government more control over its people than a central bank digital currency. Control the money, control the people.