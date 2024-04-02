Rep. Matt Gaetz | The Left buying off GOP Congress members?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Matt Gaetz | Let me be clear - there is an organized effort by the political Left right now to buy off and compromise members of Congress to make them quit.
They are actually trying to STEAL the majority that the American people gave to the Republican Party!
And they should not have enablers and co-conspirators in our movement to facilitate that.
@RepMattGaetz