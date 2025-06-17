BrightLearn - What Your Doctor Doesn’t Know About Nutritional Medicine May Be Killing You by Dr. Ray D. Strand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode of "Bright Learn" delves into Dr. Ray D. Strand's eye-opening book, "What Your Doctor Doesn't Know About Nutritional Medicine May Be Killing You," which challenges the conventional disease-focused medical system by advocating for a preventive approach through nutrition, exercise, and high-quality supplements to enhance health and combat chronic diseases.
