WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago

WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING!


Binders are something that many people who are into alternative healing and detox are using to bind to a wide variety of different toxins, poisons, and synthetic substances that they have in their bodies.


But when someone is ingesting Methylene Blue, you ideally should not be taking any binders on the same day, and in this video, I explain fully why "WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING!".


If you do know why I am giving this WARNING, watch this video, "WARNING BINDERS STOP METHYLENE BLUE FROM WORKING! " from start to FINISH!


