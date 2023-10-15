SOUND CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE #13: SUPPLICATIONS, PRAYERS – 1 Timothy 2:1-8, 20231011

I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;



2 for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.

4 who

7 Whereunto I am ordained a preacher, and an apostle, (I speak the truth in Christ, and lie not;) a teacher of the Gentiles in faith and verity.





In like manner also, that women adorn themselves in modest apparel, with shamefacedness and sobriety; not with broided hair, or gold, or pearls, or costly array;

but (which becometh women professing godliness) with good works.

Let the woman learn in silence with all subjection.

But I suffer not a woman to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence.

For Adam was first formed, then Eve.

And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.

Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.

