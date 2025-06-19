VAX POISONED HOMELAND SECURITY SEC. HOSPITALIZED BY ALLERGIC REACTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jun 17, 2025 - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem hospitalized after allergic reaction. The Takeout with Major Garrett | CBS News
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday after suffering an allergic reaction.
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=_41zJcLBoTU
###
Noem Confirms She Is Fully Vaccinated
By Megan Feighery
Published April 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT
Governor Kristi Noem confirms she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a speech to the Watertown Rotary Club on Thursday, Noem said she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week.
https://www.sdpbDOTorg/blogs/health-care/noem-confirms-she-is-fully-vaccinated-and-never-contracted-covid/