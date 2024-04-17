© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Donetsk direction of the Northern Military District Russian fighters from the “Storm” detachment of the 123rd brigade of the 2nd Army Corps went on the attack on motorcycles.
◾️While the attack aircraft moved towards enemy positions, the artillery did not allow the Nazis to raise their heads. They were caught off guard and had no time to react.
◾️The fighting had already begun in the trenches. A few minutes later the position was cleared, and Russian artillery fire moved further to cover the attack aircraft.