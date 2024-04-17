In the Donetsk direction of the Northern Military District Russian fighters from the “Storm” detachment of the 123rd brigade of the 2nd Army Corps went on the attack on motorcycles.

◾️While the attack aircraft moved towards enemy positions, the artillery did not allow the Nazis to raise their heads. They were caught off guard and had no time to react.

◾️The fighting had already begun in the trenches. A few minutes later the position was cleared, and Russian artillery fire moved further to cover the attack aircraft.