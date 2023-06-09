Seter and his mother are living at the landfill, their eyes looking at everyone show hopelessness

Pitiful Animal





I was informed that Seter and her puppy were living in the landfill, almost all of their hair falling out due to a serious skin disease.

When I got there, Seter was lying motionless from exhaustion.

Fortunately, she wagged her tail when she saw me approaching, her eyes flashing with a light as if she saw a new hope.

Seter and her puppy fell asleep during the examination at the clinic because they were both too tired.

For days, Seter looked everyone in the eye but in vain, no one put themselves in her mother's shoes.

Just thinking about it was enough to break our hearts.





Day 2, due to the complicated situation of the epidemic, Seter and her puppy were sent home for treatment

Every day, I help her and her puppy wash up, apply topical medicine in combination with taking antibiotics

The layers of horny scales on Seter and the baby were so thick that I had to use a cleaning tool

Not to mention that she and her puppy were severely malnourished and anemic

I did not even know what we should do next, I was really scared that I would lose Seter and her puppy in my arms.





Day 15, so Seter had been with me for half a month

Many health problems still could not be improved in a short time

Every day, I took her for a walk, ate nutritious food to strengthen her resistance

That day, Seter and her puppy had a hard time taking a bath and using lasers to treat their skin

Before long, they stretched out and fell asleep





Day 24, that day, suddenly Seter's baby was shaking and couldn't move

The mother could not understand what was going on with her puppy

She only knew how to get close, encourage him, give him strength to move forward

Indeed, it was only now that I understood how sacred and noble a mother's love is





Day 36, there were many people who were curious about Seter and her baby these days.

I would like to tell you that her and her puppy were currently making great strides and I was very pleased with them

Seter's smug attitude was also her distinct charm

Every time I teased her, she turned her back angry making me love her even more

The plump body and the smile that always shines like sunlight was the source of my motivation to work hard every day









Day 45, everyone loved Seter and her puppy, praising and stroking her every time they see her.

With a satisfied expression, they had begun to enter the big world and conquered new things.

I finally found a new home for Seter and her puppy

I really hope that this was the last stop to help the two angels grow up and be healthy.

The new owners of the two girls regularly send me pictures of their daily lives.

It's nice to see them grow up in love, and lead a happy life.

And a big thank you to all of you who have followed this exciting journey.









