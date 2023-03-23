REPUBLINSECTS: a republic now populated with nasty lethal insects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One good thing may have come out of the PLANDEMIC. It's possible that
millions of people who regard big cities as the only place cool people
should ever want to live, have experienced an epiphany. The truth is
human beings are not insects, but big cities resemble hyper-dense insect
colonies.
Maybe after the last 3 years large numbers of people will now agree with Thomas Jefferson's observation that rural life is better than life in the big city.