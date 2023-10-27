Make Your Own Safe Drinking Water FROM AIR with Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs)!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
(courtesy of Associated Press) NEVER die of thirst by clicking-on: https://www.tsunamiproducts.com/faqs If you have questions, want to get an AWG quote for your home and/or business, and/or to inquire about distributorship opportunities, contact TsunamiProducts distributor, Danny Tseng:
786.441.2727
text: 305.297.9360
toll-free/fax: 1+800.250.8975
or
[email protected] (primary)
If no timely response, contact:
Daniel Fu, Business Development Manager: 432.312.7515
Steve’s: 432.638.7722
Ryan’s: 806.786.4641
To earn extra money so you can afford to be totally "off-the-grid," click-on: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid and/or tinyurl.com/1HOGcompPlan