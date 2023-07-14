Five Great Quotes for Inspiration and Self-Reflection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this time of darkness, The TimeKeeper creates a list of some of his favorite quotes for inspiration and self-reflection to help you focus and stay grounded.
More videos like this at The TimeKeeper Journeys channel:https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys
Movie Clips:
Title: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Paramount Pictures (1971)
Director: Mel Stuart
Title: The Count of Monte Cristo
Touchstone Pictures Spyglass Entertainment (2002)
Director: Kevin Reynolds
Title: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
LucasFilm Walt Disney Pictures (2016)
Director: Gareth Edwards
Music: Inspiring Cinematic Ambient - Lexin_Music