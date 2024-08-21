BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RAIL BRIDGE COLLAPSES 🇺🇸🇨🇦 ON US-CANADA BORDER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
205 views • 8 months ago

VTuber will deliver news such as current hot topics and public opinions.


References for this video:https://news.yahoo.com/news/rail-bridge-collapses-us-canada-164918978.html


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW9FwSETpMo


Thumbnail: https://www.sott.net/article/494087-Signs-and-portents-Rail-bridge-collapses-on-US-Canada-border


A century-old rail lift bridge that crosses the U.S.-Canada border near the cities of International Falls, Minnesota, and Fort Frances, Ontario, has collapsed, and it's unclear when the area will reopen to water traffic along the Rainy River.


No trains were involved, and no one was injured in Wednesday's collapse, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The cause is under investigation.


Some "biodegradable, non-toxic hydraulic oil" was released, but environmental crews have contained it and are working to recover the fluid, the Canadian National Railway said.


Crews have begun repairs to the structure, which was built in 1908. It's known as the Rainy River Rail Lift Bridge and the 5 Mile Bridge, and swings up to let traffic through on the river that forms the international border as it runs from Lake of the Woods to Rainy Lake.

Keywords
multi pronged attackinfrastructure collapserainy river rail lift bridgecanadian national railway5 mile bridge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy