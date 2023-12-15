Navigating ER & Hospital Child Abuse Pediatricians And How To Get Your Child Home | REPLAY Ep 144

Child Protection Lawyer Beth Alison Maloney, who covered the Taking Care of Maya case in her book, PROTECTING YOUR CHILD from the Child Protection System, discusses the growing number of parents being accused of child abuse by hospitals, coinciding with the advent of Child Abuse Pediatricians. She goes through the ways parents get themselves in trouble, how to navigate the Emergency Room if you have a medically complex child and the dual legal system that parents are not aware of. How that dual system lands their names in the child abuse public system.
The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.
