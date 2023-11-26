⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems repelled four attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 43th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, Russian units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade, 101st, 103rd, 105th territorial defence brigades near Ivanovka, Kislovka, and Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops and two pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made M777 artillery system and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 12th Special Operations Brigade near Serebryansky forestry.

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Serebryanka, Grigorovka, and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 79th Airborne Brigade close to Leninskoye, Shumy, and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 5th, 80th assault brigades, 28th, 30th, 42nd, 93rd mechanised brigades close to Artyomovkoye, Kleshcheyevka, Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 200 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzer, two Akatsiya howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled one attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade near Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic) and improved the tactical situation along the front lines.

Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region). The enemy lost up to 80 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery struck manpower of the AFU 33th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th Marines Brigade near Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The enemy lost up to 55 Ukrainian troops and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Msta-B howitzer, one electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system were neutralised.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out AFU aviation fuel depots in Poltava region, one aviation ammunition depot in Cherkasy region, and engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 128 areas during the day.

Air defence units intercepted three Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, namely, two Su-27 aircraft near Novoraisk and Velikaya Aleksandrovka (Kherson region), as well as one MiG-29 close to Pyatikhatki (Dnepropetrovsk region).

17 HIMARS MLRS projectiles have been intercepted over the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 53 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Nyrkovo, Zolotaryovka, Konoplyanovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Lipovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), and Sagi (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 542 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,629 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,187 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,642 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.