When you are born into the occult… and married to the dragon… what brings you out?
Meet Christy from www.battlebornbelievers.com.
Christy has a vast amount of experience dealing with the dark places in this world. Having grown up in a family heavy into the occult, Christy has witnessed firsthand how real, and evil, EVIL is. While most think of the Satanic kingdom as merely a fantasy with cartoon red devils, pitchforks, and harmless Halloween celebrations, Christy knows better.
"Satan's greatest trick has been to make us believe that he isn't real. Not only is his kingdom of darkness real, it is thriving in our world today."
